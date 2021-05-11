Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88.52 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Essex Property Trust worth $88,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.40.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

