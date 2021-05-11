Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $89.92 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $89,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Command Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

