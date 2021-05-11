Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $106,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,904 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $179.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

