Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Kellogg worth $116,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,939,207. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE K opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

