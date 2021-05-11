Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 86,334 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Nucor worth $94,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Nucor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,166. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

