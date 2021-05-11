Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,457 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $113,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after buying an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

CNQ opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

