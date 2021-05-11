Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 516,085 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $99,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

