Summit Financial LLC Buys 626 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 110,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,605. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.