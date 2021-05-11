Sun Communities (SUI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. "

3/30/2021 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

