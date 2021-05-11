Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $13,512,000.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

