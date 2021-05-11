Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

