Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 888,977 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.