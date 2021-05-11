Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $81.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by Truist from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

RUN opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,020.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

