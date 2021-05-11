Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $93.55 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $93.55 million and $3.54 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.66 or 0.07207385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00202523 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,350,213 coins and its circulating supply is 315,859,018 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.