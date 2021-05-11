SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $1.99

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $202.89 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00742834 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019552 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

