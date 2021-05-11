Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.