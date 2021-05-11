Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

SRGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 1,099,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.