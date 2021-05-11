Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Anthony Taparo Sells 63,588 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

