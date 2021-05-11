SVB Leerink Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $59.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of HCAT opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $8,169,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $8,569,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

