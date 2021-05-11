SVB Leerink Reiterates Hold Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Athenex stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Athenex by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

