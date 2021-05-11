Swace (SWACE) Market Cap Hits $7.41 Million

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Swace coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swace has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. Swace has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $56,744.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00653217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00254054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01172241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00773269 BTC.

Swace Coin Profile

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swace’s official website is swace.io. Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace.

Buying and Selling Swace

