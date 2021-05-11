Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $19,951,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.