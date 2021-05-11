Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Switch updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

