Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sykes Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $42.51 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

