Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 12,424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 100,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.53. 2,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $137.39.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.