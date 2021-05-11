Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.01. 46,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,489. The firm has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

