Symmetry Partners LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 61,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of GLTR stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.34 and a 12-month high of $105.13.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.