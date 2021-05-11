Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,038. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

