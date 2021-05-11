Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.92.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

