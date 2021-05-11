T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS):

5/6/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $133.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $133.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.74. The stock had a trading volume of 175,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,769 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

