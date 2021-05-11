T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years.

TROW traded down $5.44 on Tuesday, hitting $184.77. 1,025,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,430. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

