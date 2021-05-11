Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Down to $47.13

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.13, but opened at $42.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 353 shares changing hands.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,120 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.