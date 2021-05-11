Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.30 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 76,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,985. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

