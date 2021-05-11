TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €24.95 ($29.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.40 and a 200-day moving average of €25.01.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

