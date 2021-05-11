Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

TAIT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.