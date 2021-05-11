TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$61.95 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

