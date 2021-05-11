TD Securities Boosts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$15.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Dorel Industries stock opened at C$12.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.16. The company has a market cap of C$404.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$2.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

