TD Securities Downgrades Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.83.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

