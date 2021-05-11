TD Securities Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $21.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Primo Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.