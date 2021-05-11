TD Securities Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

