TD Securities Raises StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to $5.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

