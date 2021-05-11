Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target to $11.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $983.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

