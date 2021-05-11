Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $87.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCEHY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.90. 3,196,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tencent has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

