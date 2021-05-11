TERA Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.06 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $13,647.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.00831953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00248431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01212326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00715730 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.