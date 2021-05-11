Terra (LUNA) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.34 or 0.00028820 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and approximately $431.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 959,885,507 coins and its circulating supply is 385,010,278 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.