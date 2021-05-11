TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) CFO Buys $49,650.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTI. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 219,259 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 59,819 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

