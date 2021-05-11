Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.