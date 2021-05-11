Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

