Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

