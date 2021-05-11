Texas Permanent School Fund Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in S&P Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.36 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.50 and its 200 day moving average is $341.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

